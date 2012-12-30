* Nakheel CEO says won't repeat mistakes of past
* Nakheel backlog for existing projects one bln dirhams
* Developer to hand over another 4,500-5,000 units in 2013
* Arabtec contract value at 159 mln dirhams
(Adds details, CEO comments)
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Dec 30 Property developer Nakheel
on Sunday awarded contracts worth $136 million to two
local construction firms for a luxury villa project stalled
after Dubai's property market collapse.
The developer, which successfully restructured a $16 billion
debt in 2011, will self-finance the construction of 381 luxury
villas on Jumeirah Park, Nakheel chief executive Sanjay
Manchanda said at a press conference.
"We would not go ahead with these projects if we don't have
the financing. We want to ensure that we won't make the same
mistakes again," said Manchanda.
Nakheel's extravagant developments at the height of Dubai's
property boom contributed to its d ebt problems.
The developer's flawed off-plan property sales model and
mounting debt problems forced Nakheel to shelve ambitious
projects like two palm-shaped island developments and write off
real estate assets worth $21.4 billion.
But Dubai has begun to undertake big projects again and
revive some earlier plans that had to be dropped following the
property market collapse.
Speculative buyers are back in Dubai's markets helping to
drive a 13 percent increase in apartment prices this year, a
study by property consultant CBRE showed.
Manchanda said Nakheel had no immediate plans to raise
money. "We have adequate funding arrangements for our old
projects and funds for the new projects are also in place."
State-owned Nakheel's capital expenditure for existing
projects was around a billion dirhams, he said. The developer
had a total of around 8,500 to 9,000 residential and commercial
properties to be completed, of which around 4,500 have been
handed over to buyers so far.
"We will see the remaining units being delivered next year,"
he said.
For the Jumeirah Park development, Arabtec will
build 134 luxury villas, and family-owned contractor SS Lootah
Group is to build 247 villas at the same location.
Nakheel said it had sold more than 1.2 billion dirhams worth
of villas in the project so far. Construction of the new villas
will begin in February and the project is expected to be
completed in the fourth quarter of 2014.
Arabtec's contract was worth 159 million dirhams, the chief
executive of Arabtec construction Greg Christofides told
reporters at the sidelines of the press conference.
Dubai-based contractors have struggled for the last few
years as developers delayed payments and shelved projects.
However, some movement in Dubai's property market has improved
the situation.
"Serious developers have taken their commitments seriously,"
said Christofides.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Jane Merriman)