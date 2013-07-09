DUBAI, July 9 Dubai property developer Nakheel
, one of the biggest casualties of the emirate's real
estate market crash in 2009, posted a 57 percent jump in net
profit for the first six months as Dubai's real estate recovery
boosted performance.
Dubai real estate prices slumped by more than 50 percent
from their 2008 peak in the aftermath of the emirate's property
bubble bursting, but have shown signs in recent months of
recovering some of the lost ground.
The firm, which was taken over by the government as part of
its $16 billion dollar restructuring plan completed in 2011,
made a net profit of 1.2 billion dirhams ($326.7 million) in the
first half of the year, versus 767 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2012, a statement said on Tuesday.
Revenue also jumped 36 percent in the first six months to
4.23 billion dirhams. It handed over 1,400 properties in that
period.
The company's performance showed the continuing growth and
strengthening of the real estate market in Dubai, and the return
of investor confidence and trust in Nakheel and its projects, it
said in Tuesday's statement.
In April, the REIDIN general residential sale index showed
the villa sale price index and the apartment sale price index
increased by 17 percent and 18 percent year-on-year
respectively.
New projects have also been launched in a sign of renewed
confidence in the sector. Emaar Properties and Meraas
Holding formed a joint venture to build a huge residential and
commercial area near the city's downtown at the beginning of
June.
Nakheel is negotiating with lenders to refinance loans worth
8 billion dirhams that are due in 2015 and were part of its
original multi-billion dollar debt restructuring, Chairman Ali
Rashid Lootah said last month.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
