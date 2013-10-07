DUBAI Oct 7 Dubai government-owned property
developer Nakheel said on Monday that its nine-month
net profit jumped 58 percent year-on-year as the company
continued to benefit from the recovery in the emirate's property
market.
The firm, which was taken over by the government as part of
its $16 billion restructuring plan completed in 2011, made a net
profit of 1.77 billion dirhams ($481.9 million) in the nine
months to September 30, versus 1.12 billion dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2012, a statement said.
Dubai real estate prices slumped by more than 50 percent
from their 2008 peak in the aftermath of the emirate's property
bubble bursting, but have been advancing in recent months as
investor confidence in the sector returns.
The extent of the rise - more than 22 percent in the past
year, according to property consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle last
week - caused the International Monetary Fund to warn in July of
the potential for another damaging real estate bubble forming in
the market.
Nakheel, builder of man-made islands in the shape of palms
and a map of the world, said revenue of 6.83 billion dirhams in
the first nine months of the year was up 50 percent on 2012,
boosted by the handover of properties.
The firm said it was on course to deliver 3,000 units in
2013, having completed 2,200 handovers in the first nine months
of the year, with a pipeline of almost 2,800 units - worth 8.5
billion dirhams - as at September 30.
Nakheel has repaid around 12 billion dirhams to trade
creditors and almost 1.5 billion dirhams to creditors in the
form of loan interest and sukuk profit payments since August
2011, the firm added.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)