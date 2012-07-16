ABU DHABI, July 16 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, has appointed Mohammed Ali Yasin as head of its brokerage subsidiary.

Yasin, a veteran financial markets analyst, will lead Abu Dhabi Financial Services, NBAD's fully-owned brokerage unit, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Yasin was formerly chief investment officer at CAPM Investment and chief executive of Shuaa Capital's securities arm. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Amran Abocar)