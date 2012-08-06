DUBAI Aug 6 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, has picked four banks to arrange a benchmark-sized bond issue, lead arrangers said on Monday.

Initial price guidance for a seven-year, dollar-denominated transaction has been given in the area of midswaps plus 200 basis points, with books closing as early as today.

NBAD mandated Citi, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and itself for the deal.