By David French and Mala Pancholia

DUBAI, Aug 6 National Bank of Abu Dhabi drew heavy demand for a $750 million bond offering as the UAE's biggest lender by market value took advantage of favourable market conditions to improve its funding costs.

The bank attracted orders worth around $4.5 billion from investors, a source at one of the arrangers said, allowing the spread over midswaps to tighten from initial guidance around 200 basis points to its final 180 bps.

The shift gives NBAD cheaper pricing on Monday's deal and also resets the bank's pricing curve at lower rates, providing it with a better benchmark for future debt issuance.

NBAD's previous bond, a $750-million, five-year offering sold in March, was bid at 103.4 cents on the dollar on August 6, according to Thomson Reuters data. That translates to a 2-3 bps new issue premium for Monday's bond despite it running for two further years.

"The market is awash with liquidity at the moment and NBAD, as a credit story, pretty much sells itself," said Biswajit Dasgupta, head of treasury and trading at Invest AD.

The Abu Dhabi-based lender, like other recent debt issues from the Gulf, benefitted from ample liquidity held by international institutions looking for high-quality names outside low-yielding Western markets and by cash-rich regional investors.

Last week, Abu Dhabi repaid a $1 billion sovereign bond and fund managers will be looking for similar names to replace the maturity on their portfolio.

"Money from the Abu Dhabi sovereign bond that matured this week has started flowing into certain names, especially Abu Dhabi 2019 bonds, which tightened by around 25 bps last week," said an August 5 note from fund manager Invest AD.

NBAD, rated Aa3 by Moody's, is 70.5-percent owned by the state fund Abu Dhabi Investment Council.

BREAKING SUMMER BARRIERS

While bond issuance in August is traditionally rare, with many in the finance sector away on vacations, the turbulent market conditions of recent months mean issuers are keen to take advantage of opportunities.

"In the dollar market, we hit significant volumes last week from some big names like American Movil so the market is hot right now," said a Gulf-based banker on the deal's announcement.

"I'm surprised they are doing it, especially as it's the middle of Ramadan so local investors will probably be asleep. However, the market is open right now for sure."

Much of the Middle East works reduced working hours during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which began in the UAE on July 20.

NBAD mandated Citi, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and itself for the deal, priced with a reoffer value of 99.731 and carried a coupon of 3 percent.

It is the bank's second public dollar offering of 2012 after March's $750 million trade, although it has completed a number of private placements.

On July 31, NBAD privately-placed a $80 million 20-year bond with a 4.365-percent coupon through JP Morgan, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Additional Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar)