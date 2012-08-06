BRIEF-Kaisa Group updates on notes and bonds-related payment
* Refers to announcements of company in relation to offshore debts restructuring
DUBAI Aug 6 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, has launched a $750 million seven-year bond, expected to price on Monday, lead managers said.
Order books were worth around $4.5 billion, according to a source at one of the arranging banks.
Final guidance for the dollar-denominated deal was earlier set at 180 basis points over midswaps. It was initially given in the area of 200 bps over midswaps before being revised to the 190 bps area.
The significant tightening over the course of the day indicated that demand for the bond was high.
NBAD mandated Citi, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and itself for the deal, which is its second dollar-denominated bond of 2012. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has been named the Best Rating Agency for Islamic Finance by The Asset, a leading financial magazine in the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 1999, the Hong Kong-based publication is widely followed by market participants in Asia. The Asset's awards are adjudicated by its Board of Editors and Benchmark Research team, which also incorporate feedback from investors and issuers in the selec