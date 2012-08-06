DUBAI Aug 6 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, has launched a $750 million seven-year bond, expected to price on Monday, lead managers said.

Order books were worth around $4.5 billion, according to a source at one of the arranging banks.

Final guidance for the dollar-denominated deal was earlier set at 180 basis points over midswaps. It was initially given in the area of 200 bps over midswaps before being revised to the 190 bps area.

The significant tightening over the course of the day indicated that demand for the bond was high.

NBAD mandated Citi, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered and itself for the deal, which is its second dollar-denominated bond of 2012.  (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)