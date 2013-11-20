ABU DHABI Nov 20 National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) has appointed Aleem Khan as the head of its newly-established structured finance business, the state-owned lender said on Wednesday.

Khan was previously with Standard Chartered Plc where he ran the British lender's structured trade finance business for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and the Americas, NBAD said in a bourse statement.

Gulf banks have been increasingly tapping talent from global lenders as they seek to bolster their investment and corporate banking operations to cater to rising demand from clients in the region.

NBAD said its new structured finance business will seek to provide financing solutions to commodity firms and local and international corporates.