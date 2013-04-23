* Q1 profit 1.40 bln dhs vs 1.04 bln dhs
* Q1 impairments 322 mln dhs vs 313 mln dhs
* Beats analysts' forecasts
ABU DHABI, April 23 Higher income from
investments and fees helped National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender by market
value, to a 35.5 percent jump in first-quarter net profit, the
bank said on Tuesday.
The bank posted net profit of 1.41 billion dirhams ($384
million) in the first three months of 2013, beating the average
forecast of 1.09 billion dirhams in a Rueters poll of analysts.
Impairment charges for the first quarter of this year were
322 million dirhams, up 3 percent higher on the corresponding
period last year.
Non-interest income grew 70.9 percent to 974 million
dirhams, which the bank attributed to a combination of strength
in financial markets and successful hedging strategies.
Net interest income and net income from Islamic financing
increased 5.3 percent against last year and net fees and
commissions grew 8.9 percent to 414 million dirhams.
Loan growth continued to be lower than expected, the bank
said, but deposits rose 9.6 percent year on year, helped by net
inflows of government deposits.
The bank, which this month appointed Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group's Alex Thursby to take over as
new chief executive in July, added that it has now fully repaid
5.6 billion dirhams of finance ministry subordinated notes after
repaying 1.5 billion dirhams in the first quarter and a further
1.5 billion dirhams at the start of the second quarter.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
