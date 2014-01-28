DUBAI Jan 28 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, the largest lender by market value in the United Arab
Emirates, posted fourth-quarter profit that fell marginally from
a year earlier, in line with analysts' estimates.
NBAD, majority-owned by the Abu Dhabi government, said on
Tuesday that net profit for the quarter was 1.08 billion dirhams
($294 million), slightly lower than 1.12 billion dirhams in the
year-ago quarter.
Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast quarterly net
profit of 1.10 billion dirhams.
Full-year net profit rose 9 percent to 4.73 billion dirhams,
NBAD said, adding that it was recommending a cash dividend of
0.4 dirhams per share for investors.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)