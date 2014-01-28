* Burdett was ANZ's international & institutional banking
CFO
* Q4 net profit 1.08 bln dhs vs 1.12 bln dhs
* Results in-line with analysts' forecasts
* NBAD appointed Alex Thursby from ANZ as CEO last year
(Recasts with CFO appointment)
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Jan 28 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD) has appointed a senior executive from Australia
& New Zealand Banking Group as its group chief
financial officer, two sources familiar with the matter said.
James Burdett, previously chief financial officer for
international and institutional banking at ANZ, is set to join
the top United Arab Emirates lender by market value soon, the
sources said, requesting anonymity as the appointment is not
public.
Burdett will be the second senior executive to join NBAD
from ANZ after the lender appointed Alex Thursby as its chief
executive officer in July. Thursby headed ANZ's international
and institutional banking division before taking the helm at
NBAD.
Thursby plans to set up eight banking hubs in major cities
and five franchises in key markets, mostly in emerging
economies, as part of his strategy to counter stiff competition
at home.
A spokesman for NBAD declined to comment on Burdett's
appointment, while ANZ officials were not immediately available
for comment. Burdett's departure from ANZ was reported in
Australian local media.
The majority state-owned Abu Dhabi lender posted a second
straight decline in quarterly net profit on Tuesday despite a
drop in the amount it set aside for bad loans.
NBAD made a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.08 billion
dirhams ($294 million), down from 1.12 billion dirhams in the
year-ago period, the bank said in a statement.
Six analysts had on average forecast a profit of 1.10
billion dirhams in a Reuters poll. Profit for the full year 2013
totalled 4.73 billion dirhams, up 9 percent.
The quarterly results were hurt by a drop in foreign
exchange income, which fell 38 percent.
Operating expenses in the fourth quarter were 916 million
dirhams compared to 790 million dirhams in the fourth quarter of
2012.
"The restructuring of our organisation has commenced and we
are investing in our new strategy and building the operational
'spine' of the bank," Thursby said in the statement, adding that
the overhaul resulted in some one-off expenses in the fourth
quarter.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
