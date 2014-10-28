DUBAI Oct 28 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, reported a 32 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, slightly ahead of estimates, as revenue increased.

NBAD, almost 70-percent owned by Abu Dhabi's government, made a net profit of 1.37 billion dirhams ($373 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 1.04 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013, the bank said in a statement.

Six analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast NBAD's quarterly profit would be 1.30 billion dirhams

Chief Executive Alex Thursby warned after the bank's first-quarter earnings that fierce competition and global interest rate pressure was starting to undermine the profitability of banks in the UAE.

NBAD said quarterly revenue was 2.6 billion dirhams, up 17.1 percent from the same period last year. ($1 = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirhams) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Matt Smith)