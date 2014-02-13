UPDATE 1-Kenya's Safaricom says technical fault hits services
NAIROBI, April 24 Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom said on its Twitter feed on Monday that it had a technical fault on its network that was affecting services countrywide.
ABU DHABI Feb 13 National Bank of Abu Dhabi's head of consumer banking has left the lender, a spokesman confirmed on Thursday.
George Beatty, general manager of consumer and elite banking at the United Arab Emirates' largest bank, resigned last month, the spokesman said, responding to questions from Reuters.
No replacement has yet been appointed, the spokesman added. He did not give the reason for Beatty's departure.
Beatty joined NBAD in May 2012 from National Bank of Kuwait . (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
April 24 Sintesi Societa di Investimenti e di Partecipazioni SpA: