* It is NBAD's third ringgit sukuk
* 15 year sukuk priced at 4.75 pct
ABU DHABI Nov 23 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, the UAE's largest lender by market value, has issued
a 500 million Malaysian ringgit ($163 million) Islamic bond or
sukuk, its third in the south Asian currency.
The 15-year sukuk was issued at a coupon of 4.75 percent and
is the first ever issue of subordinated debt by a non-Malaysian
financial institution in Malaysia, the bank said on Friday.
NBAD, which recently opened a wholly-owned subsidiary in the
Malaysian capital, issued its first, five-year 500 million
Malaysian ringgit sukuk in June 2010. It issued the second
ten-year 500 million ringgit sukuk in December 2010.
"This new issue ... reflects the commitment of NBAD to
create a yield curve in Malaysian ringgit to meet the strong
investor demand for our credit and fits in very well with our
core strategy of diversifying the bank's funding sources and
extending our maturity profile," Stephen Jordan, NBAD's Group
Treasurer said in a statement.
HSBC Amanah Malaysia Berhad, Maybank Investment Bank Berhad,
Standard Chartered Saadiq Berhad, and National Bank of Abu Dhabi
Malaysia Berhad were the joint lead managers of the transaction.
Last month, RAM Ratings, the Malaysian credit-rating agency
reaffirmed National Bank of Abu Dhabi PJSC's (NBAD) long and
short-term financial institution ratings, at AAA and P1
respectively.
NBAD said last month it was eyeing the Korean market as it
seeks to expand its presence in Asia. It opened a representative
office this year in Shanghai, China, as well as launching the
wholly-owned subsidiary in Malaysia. The bank also has a
presence in Hong Kong.
