DUBAI, April 29 Dubai's largest bank, Emirates
NBD (ENBD), has opened books after setting initial
price guidance for a five-year Regulation S-compliant benchmark
bond issue denominated in U.S. dollars, a document from lead
managers showed on Wednesday.
ENBD set initial price thoughts for the issue at the 150
basis points area over midswaps.
Rated Baa1/A+ by Moody's and Fitch, ENBD has mandated HSBC,
Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank and itself as
bookrunners for the senior unsecured bond issue.
If a debt issue is Reg S-compliant, investors inside the
United States cannot buy the offering. The bond is expected to
price later in the day.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)