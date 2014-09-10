UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
DUBAI, Sept 10 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, set price guidance on its Tier 1 capital-boosting bond in the area of 6.5 percent on Wednesday, and has attracted orders in excess of $1 billion, according to lead managers.
The bond was initially marked on Tuesday in the mid-6 percent area via Citigroup, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and Emirates NBD's own investment banking arm.
The offer is rated Baa1 by Moody's and A-plus by Fitch, and is expected to price on Wednesday. The perpetual can be bought back by the lender after the sixth year, and is expected to be $500 million in size.
Global books are expected to close at 1000 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.