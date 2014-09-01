* Bond to be benchmark size, dollar-denominated
* Citi, Commerz, DB, ENBD, MS, Stanchart to arrange deal
* Second such issue in 18 months
(Adds confirmation of deal, roadshow, prospectus details)
By David French
DUBAI, Sept 1 Emirates NBD (ENBD),
Dubai's largest lender, plans to sell a benchmark-sized
capital-boosting bond, a document from lead managers said on
Monday, looking to take advantage of favourable markets to
strengthen its reserves.
ENBD has chosen Citigroup, Commerzbank,
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Standard
Chartered and its own investment banking arm to arrange
investor meetings ahead of a potential issue, the document said,
confirming what banking sources told Reuters earlier on Monday.
The U.S. dollar-denominated bond, which will boost the
bank's Tier 1 - or core - capital, will have a perpetual tenor
which can only be redeemed by the bank after six years and be of
benchmark size - traditionally understood to mean worth upwards
of $500 million.
ENBD was taking the opportunity to secure higher quality
Tier 1 capital after repaying all its UAE Ministry of Finance
capital support earlier this year, as well as responding to the
global demand for banks to hold more capital, it said in an
investor presentation obtained by Reuters.
"Banks globally have increased Tier 1 ratios in the last few
years in response to regulatory changes (Basel III) and
financial markets' expectations of stronger balance sheets," the
presentation said.
It is the second time in 18 months that the bank has sold a
bond which enhanced its Tier 1 capital. In May 2013, ENBD priced
a $1 billion offering with a 5.75 percent coupon. The bond
was trading to yield 5.795 percent on the bid
side at 1215 GMT, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The bank repaid the final tranche of government support
worth a total 12.6 billion dirhams ($3.43 billion) in July, part
of a 70 billion dirham package of support given to all lenders
in the United Arab Emirates in 2008 during the global financial
crisis.
Roadshows for the new bond will be held in the UAE on
Thursday, London and Hong Kong on Sept. 8 and Singapore on Sept.
9, lead managers said.
ABOVE-AVERAGE RESERVES
ENBD has rebuilt its profitability in recent quarters after
a real estate crash and sovereign-related debt crisis in Dubai
towards the end of the last decade forced it to take significant
provisions for bad loans.
Impairments have remained high in 2014 as the bank set aside
cash as a buffer against potential problems in the future, but a
rebounding local economy has helped ENBD's profitability jump
compared to last year.
ENBD's Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 15.6 percent at the end
of June. Such a level is in line with many of its regional peers
- National Bank of Abu Dhabi's Tier 1 stands at 14.7
percent - and above Western banks.
However, the bank "intends to maintain above-average
capitalisation levels", the presentation said.
ENBD's finance head, Surya Subramanian, has said on a number
of occasions this year the bank had no plans to raise capital
unless an opportunity arose to do so cheaply.
ENBD joins other Gulf-based entities, including the
governments of Bahrain and Sharjah, in announcing plans to tap
the bond market in recent days.
They are hoping to benefit from historically low borrowing
rates and high investor demand for Gulf bonds, which are
expected to shake-off any negative impact from regional unrest
in Iraq and Syria, to secure favourable terms.
(1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Additional Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew
Torchia and Mark Potter)