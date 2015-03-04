DUBAI, March 4 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, has picked six banks to arrange investor meetings across Europe starting Monday ahead of issuing a potential benchmark bond, a document from lead arrangers showed.

Rated Baa1/A+ by Moody's and Fitch respectively, ENBD has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING and itself to arrange investor meetings, the document showed.

ENBD will host roadshows in Zurich and Vienna on Monday, before heading to Frankfurt, Munich and Amsterdam on Tuesday. Their next stop will be Paris on Wednesday, before ending the meetings in London on Thursday.

A Regulation S-compliant benchmark-sized bond may follow, subject to market conditions, the document showed.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million. If a debt issue is Reg S-compliant, investors inside the United States cannot buy the offering.

The lender did not mention the currency of the potential bond sale in the document. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)