DUBAI Nov 12 Emirates NBD has revised
its price guidance for a five-year $1 billion senior unsecured
dollar bond that it plans to price on Wednesday, a document from
lead managers said.
Dubai's largest lender is earmarked to price its deal in the
range of 150-155 basis points over midswaps, the document
showed. It had set initial price thoughts in the area of 165 bps
over midswaps on Tuesday.
Investor orders top $3 billion for the issue, the document
showed.
ENBD has picked Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas,
HSBC, Standard Chartered and itself for arranging the bond sale.
