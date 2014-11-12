DUBAI Nov 12 Emirates NBD (ENBD) has
launched a $1 billion five-year senior unsecured bond at the
tight end of its final pricing guidance, a document from lead
managers said.
Dubai's largest lender had earmarked to price its deal
between 150 basis points and 155 basis points over midswaps
earlier on Wednesday. This was inside the initial price thoughts
in the area of 165 bps over the same benchmark given on Tuesday.
Pricing of the bond tightened on high investor demand, with
orders topping $3 billion, according to the arrangers.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas
, HSBC, Standard Chartered and ENBD's
own investment bankers are arranging the bond sale.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)