DUBAI Feb 2 Emirates NBD, the largest lender in Dubai, expects its retail lending operations to grow by between 5 and 7 percent in 2017, Suvo Sarkar, group head of retail banking and wealth management, told reporters on Thursday.

In the year to the end of November, gross loans and advances at United Arab Emirates banks in general rose 5.8 percent from a year earlier, according to central bank data. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)