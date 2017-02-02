(Adds quotes, detail, context)
DUBAI Feb 2 Emirates NBD, the largest
lender in Dubai, is setting up a digital banking service
targeted at millennials as it seeks to bolster its retail
business in the face of falling margins.
Banks in the United Arab Emirates have faced headwinds as
more tepid economic conditions caused by lower oil prices
compress loan growth and raise the tide of defaults.
Emirates NBD expects its retail loan growth this year to be
between 5-7 percent, Suvo Sarkar, senior executive vice
president and group head of retail banking and wealth
management, told reporters on Thursday.
The bank recorded retail lending growth of 14 percent last
year.
With the digital bank, Liv., Emirates NBD will target the
United Arab Emirates' 2.4 million millennials, the term for
those who reached adulthood during the turn of the 21st century.
It will allow users to make and track payments and benefit from
dining and other lifestyle deals, it said.
"The revenue from millennials is quite substantial," said
Sarkar. "We have currently a market share of around 21 percent
of the millennial population and we want take that up to 35
percent over the next three to five years."
The bank also hopes to roll Liv. out over the next year or
so to Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where it has a banking presence.
While users of Liv. do not have to be customers of Emirates
NBD, the bank hopes to encourage many of the non-customers to
join the bank.
ENBD's net interest margins declined to 2.29 percent during
the fourth quarter from 2.82 percent a year earlier as the bank
said loan spreads did not keep pace with the higher cost of
deposits, coupled with lower yields from investments.
Profitability for Gulf banks has been eroded by steeper
funding costs as competition for deposits intensifies because
lower oil prices have squeezed liquidity in the banking sector.
"We are seeing margin compression, a bit of stress on
liquidity but given our brand strength, given our distribution
network and given our digitalisation we are still seeing a huge
amount of growth in both our current and savings accounts as
well as out payment products," Sarkar said. "In both liabilities
and assets we are seeing healthy growth."
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing
by Andrew Torchia and Susan Fenton)