DUBAI Feb 18 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank, expects its loan growth to be between 5 and 7 percent in 2015, chief executive Shayne Nelson told reporters on the sidelines of a media event on Wednesday.

The bank's total loans grew 3 percent to 246 billion dirhams ($67 billion) in 2014, according to its financial statement published last month. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)