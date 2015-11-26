* U.S. duo buy 49 pct stake in firm
* Acquisitions planned for Network International
* Possible IPO in 5-7 years - exec
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Nov 26 U.S. private equity firms Warburg
Pincus and General Atlantic have bought a 49 percent
stake in United Arab Emirates-based payments processor Network
International from The Abraaj Group, the companies announced in
a statement on Thursday.
The investment is a rare example of Western private equity
capital being injected into the Middle East, with Warburg and
General Atlantic attracted by the gradual transition from cash
to electronic transactions in the Middle East and Africa.
Neither Warburg nor General Atlantic indicated how much they
paid for their stake in the largest payment processor in the
Middle East and Africa, which has a presence in more than 40
countries and is 51 percent owned by Dubai's largest bank,
Emirates NBD.
Dubai-based Abraaj bought 49 percent of Network
International for about $539 million in 2011, it said at the
time, and Abraaj partner Mustafa Abdel-Wadood said that the sale
has created "positive returns" for Abraaj's investors, without
elaborating.
With around 80 percent of the company's revenues from the
UAE, the private equity firms are keen to strengthen Network
International's returns in other markets.
"Our investment approach is to bring the capital base and
scale of a large global fund into the growth investing market,
and we can provide Network International with significant
firepower and support for an aggressive acquisition programme,"
Joseph Schull, managing director and head of Europe, Middle East
and Africa at Warburg Pincus, told Reuters.
Network International's shareholders could invest up to $350
million in a single acquisition, said sources familiar with the
deal.
POTENTIAL TARGETS
The sources said that one of several companies being looked
at is Emerging Markets Payments, the payment services firm owned
by Actis, an investment company.
Warburg Pincus, General Atlantic and Actis declined to
comment on Emerging Markets Payments.
Other payment processing-type businesses within the back
offices of banks in the region are also potential targets, the
sources added.
While many banks in the West have spun off such parts of
their business, that trend has yet to emerge fully in the Middle
East.
An initial public offering (IPO) of Network International in
five to seven years is "certainly a possibility," Warburg
Pincus's Schull said.
General Atlantic CEO Bill Ford said: "We all think Network
International is a company of a quality and scale that can go
public at the appropriate time down the road. We think that
global investors will want an opportunity to invest in it
because of its leadership in payments in the Middle East and
Africa."
There has been strong interest in global payments processing
in recent months, with Britain's Worldpay listing on the London
Stock Exchange last month in an IPO that valued the company at
4.8 billion pounds ($7.4 billion).
Abraaj had considered a flotation of Network International
this year.
"We felt an IPO was a good option, but in the end we found
credible buyers paying fair value that ENBD and Network
International were comfortable with as partners," Abraaj's
Abdel-Wadood said.
Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic were advised by Perella
Weinberg Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Citi, according to the
statement. Moelis & Co advised Abraaj, Reuters previously
reported.
(Editing by David French and David Goodman)