Toll Brothers quarterly profit rises 40 pct
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales.
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, has laid off around 300 people in recent weeks at two subsidiaries as it seeks to cope with a weaker economy, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
The bank made around 100 people redundant from Emirates Money as part of a move to merge the small business finance provider with Emirates NBD's operations to save costs, the spokesman told Reuters.
Emirates Islamic (EI), the group's sharia-compliant unit, also shed around 200 people, the spokesman said.
Earlier on Tuesday, ENBD reported a first-quarter net profit of 1.81 billion dirhams ($492.8 million), up by 8 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales.
* Says shareholder cuts entire stake (4.9 percent stake) in the co