DUBAI, July 15 Emirates NBD (ENBD),
Dubai's largest lender, posted a 26 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, slightly missing
analysts' forecasts.
The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp
of Dubai, made a profit of 1.65 billion dirhams ($449 million)
in the three months to June 30, compared to 1.31 billion dirhams
in the same period of 2014, according to Reuters calculations.
ENBD didn't provide a quarterly breakdown in its first-half
results filing, so Reuters calculated figures for the three
months using previous financial statements.
An average of six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a
net profit of 1.69 billion dirhams for the second quarter.
For the first half of 2015, the bank reported a net profit
of 3.32 billion dirhams, up 41 percent from a year earlier.
