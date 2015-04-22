DUBAI, April 22 Emirates NBD (ENBD),
Dubai's largest lender, posted a 60 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts'
forecasts.
The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp
of Dubai, made a net profit of 1.67 billion dirhams ($454.67
million) in the three months to March 31, a statement from the
bank said. This is up from 1.04 billion dirhams in the same
period of 2014.
Four analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Emirates
NBD would make a fourth- quarter net profit of 1.46 billion
dirhams.
The bank said its coverage ratio for bad loans reached 103.9
percent at March-end, up from 60.7 percent at the same point of
last year.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)