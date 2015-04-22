* Emirates NBD's Q1 net profit 1.67 bln dirhams vs. 1.04 bln
dirhams year ago
* Income from foreign exchange, derivative income and fees
lift earnings
* Impairment allowances improve by 14 pct
(Adds context, detail)
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, April 22 Emirates NBD (ENBD),
Dubai's largest lender, posted a 60 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts'
forecasts as income from lending, fees and other products
increased and provisions dropped.
The earnings growth is the steepest among the five banks
that have reported so far in the United Arab Emirates.
The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp
of Dubai, made a net profit of 1.67 billion dirhams ($454.67
million) in the three months to March 31, the bank said. This is
up from 1.04 billion dirhams in the same period of 2014.
That was ahead of the average estimate of four analysts
polled by Reuters for a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.46
billion dirhams.
ENBD's performance has been lifted in recent quarters by
strength in Dubai's economy, where diversification has helped
insulate banks from sluggish oil markets.
Net interest income reached 2.49 billion, up by 11 percent
from the same period of last year. It cited an improvement in
the performance of Islamic and retail assets and lower cost of
funds for the climb.
The bank has been helped by an easing of debt woes. Emirates
NBD's fourth-quarter profit surged 82 percent helped by its
reclassification of its Dubai World debt as performing.
Impairment allowances reached 1.1 billion dirhams at the end
of the quarter, an improvement of 14 percent from the same
period of last year. A drop in impairment charges helped lift
the bank's coverage ratio for bad loans to 103.9 percent at
March-end, from 100.3 percent in the earlier quarter.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith and Louise
Heavens)