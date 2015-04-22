DUBAI, April 22 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, expects loan growth to be around 5 percent in 2015, it told Reuters on Wednesday.

Loan growth climbed by 4 percent in the first quarter of the year, up from the same period of last year, the bank said in its first-quarter earnings statement, released earlier in the day.

In an emailed response to questions, a spokeswoman for ENBD said it forecast 2015 loan growth to be "in the 5 percent area."

The bank expected loan growth to be between 5 and 7 percent in 2015, chief executive Shayne Nelson told reporters in February.

ENBD posted a 60 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts as income from lending, fees and other products increased and provisions dropped. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)