* Q2 net profit up 26 pct to 1.65 bln dirhams - Reuters

* H1 net interest income and non-interest income up

* H1 impairment charges down (Adds detail, context)

By Tom Arnold

DUBAI, July 15 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a 26 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, slightly missing analysts' forecasts, helped by rises in income from loans and fees and smaller impairment charges.

The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp of Dubai, made a profit of 1.65 billion dirhams ($449 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 1.31 billion dirhams in the same period of 2014, according to Reuters calculations.

ENBD didn't provide a quarterly breakdown in its first-half results filing, so Reuters calculated figures for the three months using previous financial statements.

An average of six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 1.69 billion dirhams for the second quarter.

ENBD has benefited from robust growth in Dubai, where a diversified economy has helped cushion the fallout from weak oil markets. Still, business activity expansion in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector slowed to a 22-month low in June, the bank's own corporate survey showed.

For the first half of 2015, ENBD reported a net profit of 3.32 billion dirhams, up 41 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The bank was helped by a 9 percent rise in net interest income during the first half of the year to 4.9 billion dirhams. Loan growth swelled by 6 percent over the same period to 256.2 billion dirhams at the end of June 30.

The bank has been helped by an easing of its debt woes, including the reclassification last year of its Dubai World debt as performing.

Impairment allowances reached 1.99 billion dirhams during the six months to the end of June, an improvement of 24 percent from the same period of last year.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Louise Heavens)