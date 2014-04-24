BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
DUBAI, April 24 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest lender, said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 25 percent on the back of both interest and fee income, beating analysts' forecasts.
The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp of Dubai, made a net profit of 1.04 billion dirhams ($283.7 million) in the three months to March 31, a statement from the bank said, compared to 837 million dirhams in the same period last year.
An average of six analysts polled by Reuters forecast a net profit of 904.1 million dirhams for the first quarter. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David French)
