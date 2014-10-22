DUBAI Oct 22 Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest lender, beat analysts' forecasts on Wednesday as it
reported a doubling of third-quarter net profit, aided by a fall
in provisioning.
The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corp
of Dubai, made a net profit of 1.56 billion dirhams ($424.7
million) in the three months to September 30, a statement from
the bank said, compared to 775 million dirhams in the same
period last year.
An average of five analysts polled by Reuters forecast a net
profit of 1.16 billion dirhams for the third quarter.
ENBD's earnings have been given a lift in recent quarters by
a resurgence in the Dubai economy, which has been boosted by a
strengthening property market and a scaling down of debt
troubles after a severe financial crisis.
In the third quarter, impairment allowances worth 1.22
billion dirhams were allocated, down from the 1.52 billion
dirhams recorded in the same period of 2013.
(1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)