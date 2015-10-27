(Adds more detail on Q3 results, fundraising plans)

DUBAI Oct 27 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a 7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, with earnings boosted by higher net interest income and lower provisions for bad loans.

The lender, 55.6 percent-owned by state fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, made a net profit of 1.67 billion dirhams ($454.71 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 1.56 billion dirhams in the same period in 2014, the company said in a statement.

An average of four analysts polled by Reuters forecast the bank to make a net profit of 1.60 billion dirhams for the third quarter.

ENBD has reaped the benefits of a robust Dubai economy in recent years as the emirate has made progress in resolving its debt woes. But pressure from lower oil prices has squeezed deposits across the banking system in recent months and generally lifted the sector's loan-to-deposit ratio.

Despite the trickier operating environment, the bank's provisions for bad loans dropped to 822 million dirhams in the third quarter, compared with 1.2 billion dirhams in the year earlier period. Bad loans dropped to 20.3 billion dirhams at Sept. 30, down from 20.6 billion dirhams at the end of June 30.

Net interest income improved by 5 percent to 2.6 billion dirhams at the end of September, from the same period of last year, as loan growth offset a dip in margins.

Lower volumes of investment and property sales and lower income from foreign exchange and derivatives meant non-interest income fell 27 percent on an annual basis to 1.0 billion dirhams.

For the nine-month period, net profit rose to 4.99 billion dirhams, up from 3.91 billion dirhams in the year earlier period, according to the statement.

Loans and advances stood at 261.6 billion dirhams at the end of September, up from 247.7 billion dirhams at the same point last year.

A significant amount of the bank's provisioning in recent quarters has been towards boosting its bad loans coverage ratio, which improved to 115.3 percent at the end of September, up from 70.3 percent at the same point of 2014.

Meanwhile, deposits increased 8 percent over the same period, standing at 269.3 billion dirhams on Sept. 30.

The bank took advantage of stronger market conditions earlier this years to issue 9.5 billion dirhams of term debt in the first three quarters of 2015.

In a separate emailed statement, a spokesman for the bank said it had no need to access capital markets for the foreseeable future. "We continuously evaluate opportunities to raise term funding, but would only do so if and when the time is right for investors and for the bank," the spokesman added. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Mark Heinricb)