(Adds more detail on Q3 results, fundraising plans)
DUBAI Oct 27 Emirates NBD (ENBD),
Dubai's largest lender, posted a 7 percent rise in third-quarter
net profit on Tuesday, with earnings boosted by higher net
interest income and lower provisions for bad loans.
The lender, 55.6 percent-owned by state fund Investment
Corporation of Dubai, made a net profit of 1.67 billion dirhams
($454.71 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to
1.56 billion dirhams in the same period in 2014, the company
said in a statement.
An average of four analysts polled by Reuters forecast the
bank to make a net profit of 1.60 billion dirhams for the third
quarter.
ENBD has reaped the benefits of a robust Dubai economy in
recent years as the emirate has made progress in resolving its
debt woes. But pressure from lower oil prices has squeezed
deposits across the banking system in recent months and
generally lifted the sector's loan-to-deposit ratio.
Despite the trickier operating environment, the bank's
provisions for bad loans dropped to 822 million dirhams in the
third quarter, compared with 1.2 billion dirhams in the year
earlier period. Bad loans dropped to 20.3 billion dirhams at
Sept. 30, down from 20.6 billion dirhams at the end of June 30.
Net interest income improved by 5 percent to 2.6 billion
dirhams at the end of September, from the same period of last
year, as loan growth offset a dip in margins.
Lower volumes of investment and property sales and lower
income from foreign exchange and derivatives meant non-interest
income fell 27 percent on an annual basis to 1.0 billion
dirhams.
For the nine-month period, net profit rose to 4.99 billion
dirhams, up from 3.91 billion dirhams in the year earlier
period, according to the statement.
Loans and advances stood at 261.6 billion dirhams at the end
of September, up from 247.7 billion dirhams at the same point
last year.
A significant amount of the bank's provisioning in recent
quarters has been towards boosting its bad loans coverage ratio,
which improved to 115.3 percent at the end of September, up from
70.3 percent at the same point of 2014.
Meanwhile, deposits increased 8 percent over the same
period, standing at 269.3 billion dirhams on Sept. 30.
The bank took advantage of stronger market conditions
earlier this years to issue 9.5 billion dirhams of term debt in
the first three quarters of 2015.
In a separate emailed statement, a spokesman for the bank
said it had no need to access capital markets for the
foreseeable future. "We continuously evaluate opportunities to
raise term funding, but would only do so if and when the time is
right for investors and for the bank," the spokesman added.
($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Mark
Heinricb)