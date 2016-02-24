DUBAI Feb 24 Shareholders of Emirates NBD
have approved the bank's proposal to raise its euro
medium-term note programme to $12.5 billion, from the previous
$7.5 billion, the lender said on Wednesday.
Approval was also granted for the bank to establish any
similar debt programme, as well as to issue debt on a standalone
basis, including without limitation, through the issuance of
conventional notes, structured notes or other debt funding, the
bank said in a bourse statement.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Kim Coghill)