ABU DHABI Dec 14 The U.N. nuclear
watchdog urged the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to quickly
draw up a plan for radioactive waste management as the major oil
exporter prepares to build four nuclear reactors.
The UAE sits across the Gulf from Iran which is at odds with
Western powers over its own nuclear programme. The IAEA
suggested in November that Iran atomic activities had military
dimensions. Iran insists its programe is for peaceful purposes.
"The UAE should conclude and implement a national policy and
strategy for radioactive waste management as soon as possible,"
the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a
statement on Wednesday.
"The UAE government should also clarify roles and
responsibilities of emergency response organisations as soon as
possible," the statement said.
An international team of nuclear safety experts assembled by
the IAEA completed a 10-day review of the UAE's regulatory
framework for nuclear safety and radiation protection.
The experts are expected to submit a final report to the
UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) in about
three months.
"The team was impressed by the speed with which the UAE
developed its regulatory framework and established a new
regulatory body," Carl-Magnus Larsson, the head of the experts
team, said.
The UAE, an OPEC member, awarded a $20 billion contract to a
South Korean led consortium to build the four nuclear reactors
that will produce 5,600 MW of energy. The first nuclear plant
will be ready in 2017.
