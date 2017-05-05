May 5 The United Arab Emirates is delaying the
start-up of its first Korean-built nuclear reactor by a year
because the local company that needs to operate it has not yet
received a licence from the nuclear regulator, Emirates Nuclear
Energy Corporation (ENEC) said in a statement on Friday.
Confirming a Reuters report from Thursday, ENEC said that
construction of the first reactor had now been completed, but
the reactor will not start up before the UAE's Federal Authority
for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has issued an operating licence to
Nawah, the ENEC-KEPCO joint venture set up to run the plant.
The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant - built by Korea Electric
Power Corporation (KEPCO) - is the world's largest
single nuclear energy new build project, with four APR-1400
units under simultaneous construction, which will deliver up to
a quarter of the UAE’s electricity needs.
