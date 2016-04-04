DUBAI, April 4 The chief executive of the Abu
Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said in remarks published on
Monday the door was still open for talks on awarding stakes in
its 40-year onshore concession to develop the country's
biggest oilfields.
Nine Asian and Western companies have bid for stakes in the
Abu Dhabi Company for Onshore Oil Operations (ADCO) concession
after a deal with Western majors dating back to the 1970s
expired in January 2014.
South Korea's GS Energy, Japan's Inpex Corp and
France's Total have won contracts so far to develop
the oilfields, which produce 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd)
and have a target of 1.8 million from 2017.
After the former concession expired, state-run ADNOC took
100 percent of ADCO as political leaders in Abu Dhabi weighed up
whether to bring in Asian firms or stick with old partners,
industry and diplomatic sources said.
ADNOC holds 60 percent of ADCO, with Total, Inpex and GS
Energy holding 10, five and three percent respectively, leaving
22 percent remaining for other bidders
In an interview published by The National and al-Ittihad
dailies and state news agency WAM, Sultan al-Jaber said he was
pleased with the speed of integration of existing foreign
partners into the ADCO concession.
"Having said that, the door is still open to discuss the
participation of other international players in the remaining 22
percent share in ADCO," he was quoted as adding.
"In the spirit of partnership we are enthusiastic to work
with the industry and to mutually benefit from what is a very
attractive, long-term and sustainable opportunity in the
upstream oil and gas sector."
ExxonMobil, Shell, Total and BP had
each held 9.5 percent equity stakes in the former ADCO
concession.
Shell, Total and BP made new bids, while Exxon decided
against bidding. Other bidders included U.S. firm Occidental
Petroleum Corp, Italy's ENI, China National
Petroleum Corp (CNPC), Norway's Statoil,
Korea National Oil Corp.
Speaking of ADNOC, Jaber said: "We have longstanding
relationships with a number of IOCs (international oil
companies). These relationships are true partnerships based on
mutual trust that go back to the birth of our company and have
been part of ADNOC's successful growth.
"We are keen to work with all those who appreciate the value
of long-term collaboration aimed at delivering benefits for both
partners."
(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Richard Pullin)