(Adds quotes)
ABU DHABI Nov 12 The United Arab Emirates will
play a key role in the stability of oil markets in the future
and is committed to continue spending on its energy projects
regardless of the oil price, the country's oil minister said on
Thursday.
"You have a reputation as a government to maintain your
supply arrangements with your legacy customers and keep your
commitments," Suhail al-Mazrouei said at the closing session of
an oil and gas conference in Abu Dhabi. "That is what makes them
come to us, is that they know we will spend in good days and
difficult days."
Oil prices more than halved in the past 18 months because of
a global supply glut partly as a result of a U.S. shale oil boom
and also because of a decision by OPEC not to cut output but to
fight instead for market share with higher cost producers.
The UAE has repeatedly said it would push ahead with all its
planned projects despite the drop in oil price.
"The UAE played a key role in the political stability of
this region and the UAE will play ... a key role in the
stability of the market," he said.
Mazrouei said his country was able to continue investing and
ensuring future supply despite the downturn.
"The UAE is continuing investments when many of the
companies are cancelling, that means that those who invest in
difficult times are going to be ready to introduce production to
the market when there is a need to stabilise it," he said.
"That is the role of bigger players like UAE and Saudi and
others."
The minister maintained 2016 would see an upward correction
in prices. "But for that to happen we need everyone to do their
part," he said.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Jane
Merriman)