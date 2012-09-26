By Dinesh Nair
| DUBAI, Sept 26
DUBAI, Sept 26 J.P. Morgan Chase and
Blakeney Management have invested over $20 million in a
Dubai-based e-commerce firm which sells designer clothing, a
sign that global investors are interested in the Middle East's
nascent online shopping sector.
Namshi, a start-up launched late in 2011, aims to benefit
from growth in the number of Internet users around the region.
"We realised very early that there is a gap in the market for
fashion e-commerce in the region," said co-founder and managing
director Muhammed Mekki, a former executive at consultancy
McKinsey & Co, who founded Namshi with three other partners.
"It's a proven business model in most other developed
markets and the investment signals international investors see
immense scope for the business in the region," Mekki told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Namshi, which also provides shoes and accessories, offers
over 400 international brands and delivers to customers in the
Gulf region. It plans to use the investment to expand its
service, mainly in Saudi Arabia, its biggest market.
Rising populations and the growth of small businesses are
expected to support more venture capital transactions in the
Middle East and North Africa over coming years.
Many of the deals are likely to be in the information
technology and Internet sectors, as the region embraces the use
of social media following last year's "Arab Spring" uprisings.
London-based Blakeney Management focuses on investment in
the Arab world and Africa. J.P. Morgan's asset management arm
had assets under management of $1.3 trillion in June this year.
