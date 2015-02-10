DUBAI Feb 10 State-run Abu Dhabi National Oil
Company (ADNOC) has signed a technical agreement with U.S.-based
Occidental Petroleum to develop the al-Hail and Ghasha
oilfields, ADNOC said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Under the terms of the new agreement, ADNOC and Oxy will
cooperate in carrying out a number of activities that reach up
to $500 million in investment," ADNOC said in a statement.
"The agreement covers 3D seismic surveys, drilling of
appraisal wells and conducting of engineering studies necessary
for the fields' development."
ADNOC holds a 70 percent share in the fields development
venture, while Occidental holds 30 percent, according to the
statement.
Occidental also holds a 40 percent stake in Abu Dhabi's Al
Hosn Gas project.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)