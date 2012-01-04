DUBAI Jan 4 The emirate of Abu Dhabi will
pay the cost of the United Arab Emirates' decision to hike
minimum pensions of former military and federal government
employees to 10,000 dirhams ($2,700) per month, a senior
government official was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
The number of beneficiaries of the hike, granted by
President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan on Monday, will
exceed 7,000, Younis al-Khouri, undersecretary and director
general at the UAE finance ministry, told Arabic language daily
al-Bayan.
Khouri also said the total cost of the hike would be paid by
the emirate of Abu Dhabi, adding that the Ministry of Finance
would implement the increase effective from the end of January.
State news agency WAM reported the hike on Monday but did
not state the reasons behind the move, the previous size of the
pensions, or the number of pensioners
benefitting.
Abu Dhabi, the richest of the UAE's seven emirates, accounts
for over half its economic output and provided at least $10
billion in aid to Dubai to help repair the damage of Dubai's
debt crisis in 2009.