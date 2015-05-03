(Adds comments from Air Arabia, background)
DUBAI May 4 An Air Arabia airliner flying from
Kuwait to the United Arab Emirates was diverted to a UAE
military airbase on Sunday after a passenger warned the plane
was about to explode, the UAE state news agency WAM reported.
The aircraft was boarded after landing at the al Minhad
airbase by the authorities who resolved the situation using
"appropriate standard procedures", the agency reported, without
elaborating.
The UAE-based budget carrier said in a statement that Air
Arabia flight G9128 from Kuwait to the UAE emirate of Sharjah
was diverted following instructions from air traffic control due
to an unruly passenger onboard.
The "flight landed safely and the authorities are currently
holding the necessary investigation", the statement said.
Air Arabia is based in Sharjah, one of seven emirates that
make up the UAE. The Al Minhad airbase near Dubai is a hub for
U.S.-allied forces in the Middle East.
(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Ralph Boulton and
Eric Walsh)