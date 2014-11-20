DUBAI Nov 20 Groups placed on a terrorism list
by the United Arab Emirates can appeal against the designation
if their "approach has changed", a senior UAE official said on
Thursday, after several organisations criticized their
inclusion.
The Gulf Arab state last week designated the Muslim
Brotherhood and its local affiliates, as well as Syria-based
Nusra Front and the Islamic State, and Shi'ite militant groups
such as the Houthi movement in Yemen as terrorist organisations.
The list includes the Council on American-Islamic Relations
(CAIR), the Muslim American Society and the Cordoba Foundation,
along with a number of other Islamic research, advocacy and
social organisations based in Western countries.
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said
on his Twitter account the law included clauses giving
"organisations the availability to appeal through evidence and
via the courts to have their names eliminated from the list.
"This is available to the organisations whose approach has
changed," he tweeted. "The noise (by) some Western organisations
over the UAE's terrorism list originates in groups that are
linked to the Muslim Brotherhood and many of them work on
incitement and creating an environment of extremism."
The U.S. State Department said this week it did not consider
either CAIR or the Muslim American Society as "terrorist
organisations" and said it was seeking more information from the
Emirati government on why it had designated them as such.
CAIR said it was seeking clarification from the UAE
government on what it termed a "shocking and bizarre report".
The Cordoba Foundation, which describes itself as an
independent think tank, said it rejected the designation,
calling it "an unprecedented and irresponsible move".
The UAE's decision reflected concern in the U.S.-allied oil
producing country about political Islam and the influence of the
Brotherhood, whose Sunni Islamist doctrines challenge the
principle of dynastic rule that prevails in Gulf Arab states.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy, Editing by William Maclean and Mark
Heinrich)