ABU DHABI, Sept 1 Abu Dhabi launched operations
at a multi-billion dollar port facility on Saturday, seeking to
diversify its oil-based economy with a project that could
intensify competition for the region's shipping traffic with
neighbouring emirate Dubai.
Abu Dhabi Ports Co (ADPC) said Khalifa Port, built on a
man-made island in the Taweelah area, and its adjacent Khalifa
Industrial Zone would together be two-thirds the size of
Singapore when fully built.
The port facility and the industrial area have so far cost
$7.1 billion to build, ADPC chief executive Tony Douglas told
reporters. He said government support meant the firm would not
need to raise money in public markets.
"We are government-owned so we have government facilities
and we also have bilaterals with some of the leading banks."
Khalifa Port's container terminal currently has an annual
capacity of 2.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). This
can be raised to 5 million TEU according to demand over the next
few years. Abu Dhabi has said its long-term goal is to increase
it to 15 million by 2030, depending on demand.
The port can also handle 12 million tons of general cargo
annually in the first phase, including 4 million tons from an
Emirates Aluminium berth that opened in 2010.
Khalifa Port will gradually take over all container traffic
from Abu Dhabi's existing Mina Zayed port, which has reached its
capacity of 1 million TEUs.
"Over four to six months we hope to complete the migration
of all traffic that goes into Mina Zayed to the new port," said
Douglas. Mina Zayed will continue handling some commercial cargo
and concentrate on developing a cruise liner business.
Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, is investing
billions of dollars in infrastructure, real estate and tourism
to diversify its economy. In shipping, the obvious challenge to
its growth comes from Dubai, whose much larger Jebel Ali port is
only about 40 km (25 miles) north along the coast.
Last December DP World , the world's
third-largest port operator and owner of Jebel Ali, said it
would invest $850 million over three years to boost the port's
capacity by 4 million TEU to 19 million.
Both companies have dismissed suggestions that they could
end up competing for market share. ADPC maintains that Khalifa
is a destination port, unlike Jebel Ali which focuses on
transhipments to other ports.
"We are still growing to the extent of 7 to 9 percent this
year. Also, what we foresee in terms of productivity being
expanded in basic industries like aluminium and others will
bring more capacity on line, and that will drive our growth,"
said Martijn Van De Linde, chief executive of Abu Dhabi
Terminals.
Noting that the export-import ratio at Mina Zayed was about
80 to 20, he said Khalifa's growth would be driven by exports.
"Industries based here are now starting to produce and
export to China, Europe, Mediterranean and other regions. So our
growth is being driven by exports and we have healthy imports as
well."
However, the unstable global economic climate could pose
challenges for both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. DP World posted flat
half-year profits on Wednesday and said uncertainty in the world
economy was slowing growth of the industry.
Within the UAE, Dubai has taken the lead in areas including
aviation, tourism and trade but Abu Dhabi is gaining momentum in
those industries on the back of its oil-based wealth. Abu
Dhabi's Etihad Airways, launched in 2003, is competing
aggressively with well-established Emirates in aviation.
