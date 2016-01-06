ABU DHABI Jan 6 Container volumes rose by 32
percent at Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port in 2015 buoyed by industrial
and infrastructure development in the emirate, operator Abu
Dhabi Ports said on Wednesday.
Built on a man-made island, Khalifa Port handled 1.50
million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit containers), up from
1.13 million a year earlier, it said in a statement.
Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, is investing
billions in industry, infrastructure and tourism as it
diversifies its economy away from oil.
"Imports and exports due to the huge infrastructure and
industrial projects contributed to the growth in container
volumes," said Mohamed Juma al Shamisi, chief executive of Abu
Dhabi Ports.
Improved shipyard and terminal facilities and services also
helped, he said.
The port began operations in late 2012, taking over
container traffic from Mina Zayed port.
Over 20 shipping lines operate to Khalifa Port currently and
serve more than 50 destinations.
Abu Dhabi's new cruise terminal at Zayed port posted 16
percent growth in 2015 with 170,360 cruise passengers visiting
the emirate compared to 146,997 passengers in 2014, the company
said.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Jason Neely)