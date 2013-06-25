HSH says received more than 10 expressions of interest
FRANKFURT, March 30 German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has received more than ten expressions of interest from potential buyers in the lender which seeks to be sold within a year.
DUBAI, June 25 Abu Dhabi's Shuweihat 2 (S2) power plant has mandated six banks to help arrange a potential bond issue, lead arrangers said on Tuesday.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings , Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered will arrange fixed income meetings in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia ahead of a potential sale, arranging banks said.
A bond issue which would be open to institutional investors in the United States could follow during the course of 2013, subject to market conditions.
S2 is 54 percent owned by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA). Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority holds a 6 percent stake.
The remaining shareholding is split between a 20 percent stake held by France's GDF SUEZ, and a 10 percent ownership each by Marubeni Corporation and Osaka Gas Co. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
FRANKFURT, March 30 German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has received more than ten expressions of interest from potential buyers in the lender which seeks to be sold within a year.
RABAT, March 30 Moroccan lender BMCE Bank of Africa said on Thursday its 2016 net profit rose 4 percent to a record 2 billion dirhams ($204 million) thanks to rising margins and commission income.
SHANGHAI, March 30 The cost of borrowing short-term cash against bonds at China's stock exchanges more than tripled to as much as 32 percent on Thursday as smaller financial institutions scrambled for funds before a central bank health-check on the banking industry.