HSH says received more than 10 expressions of interest
FRANKFURT, March 30 German shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank has received more than ten expressions of interest from potential buyers in the lender which seeks to be sold within a year.
* Roadshows take place June 26 - July 1
* Bond expected sometime in 2013, subject to mkt conditions
* Size of bond indicated previously at $800 mln (Adds roadshow details)
DUBAI, June 25 Abu Dhabi's Shuweihat 2 (S2) power and water plant has mandated six banks to help arrange a potential bond issue, lead arrangers said on Tuesday. A successful transaction would be a rare example of a project bond from the region.
Fixed income meetings ahead of any eventual issue are scheduled to begin on Wednesday in London and end next Monday. Two teams are expected to meet investors in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Germany over the course of those days, according to a roadshow schedule seen by Reuters.
The borrower said a bond could be issued at some point in 2013, subject to market conditions.
It would be open to U.S. institutional investors due to its 144a-compliant structure, and issued as a bond by Ruwais Power Co, a document from arranging banks said.
Previous indications have suggested the bond issue could be about $800 million.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings , Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered will arrange the fixed income meetings.
S2 is 54 percent owned by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA). Abu Dhabi Water and Electricity Authority holds a 6 percent stake. The remaining shareholding is split between 20 percent held by France's GDF SUEZ, and 10 percent each by Marubeni Corp and Osaka Gas Co . (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Andrew Torchia)
RABAT, March 30 Moroccan lender BMCE Bank of Africa said on Thursday its 2016 net profit rose 4 percent to a record 2 billion dirhams ($204 million) thanks to rising margins and commission income.
SHANGHAI, March 30 The cost of borrowing short-term cash against bonds at China's stock exchanges more than tripled to as much as 32 percent on Thursday as smaller financial institutions scrambled for funds before a central bank health-check on the banking industry.