By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI Oct 5 Emirates SembCorp Water &
Power, a joint venture behind the Fujairah 1 independent water
and power plant, is considering issuing a project bond, its
chairman told Reuters on Monday.
The bond may launch early in 2016 and would be used to
refinance debt, Faisal Najed, chairman of Emirates SembCorp
Water & Power, said on the sidelines of a conference in Abu
Dhabi.
Emirates Sembcorp Water & Power is a joint venture whose
ownership split 60/40 between Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity
Authority (ADWEA) and Singapore's Sembcorp Industries.
Monopoly utility ADWEA is in talks with banks about issuing
a project bond to refinance debt used to construct the plant,
Reuters reported on Sunday, citing two sources aware of the
matter.
The offering could raise up to $350 million and would be
classified as a quasi-sovereign issue, as ADWEA is wholly owned
by the government of Abu Dhabi, the sources added.
Speaking on Monday, Najed didn't say the size of the project
bond, but said advisers for the deal had not yet been appointed.
The plant is one of the largest operating hybrid
desalination plants in the world, with a power capacity of 893
megawatts and a seawater desalination capacity of 100 million
imperial gallons, according to the website of Emirates Sembcorp
Water & Power.
An expansion to add 30 million imperial gallons per day to
the seawater desalination capacity of the facility will be
completed by the end of October, said Najed.
