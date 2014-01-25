DUBAI Jan 25 The president of the United Arab Emirates has undergone surgery after a stroke and is in a stable condition, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

It quoted the presidential affairs ministry as saying Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayn suffered a stroke early on Friday which "required doctors to perform surgery", adding his condition has since stabilised. It gave no further details. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)