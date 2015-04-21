By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, April 21
DUBAI, April 21 Lower oil prices are likely to
cause Abu Dhabi's residential property sector to stabilise in
2015 following a two-year price boom as sentiment weakens and
government spending in some areas slows, industry consultants
say.
A slew of new residential units was released in 2009-12,
just when demand was hit by the global financial crisis,
creating oversupply and sending prices tumbling. The sector then
rallied in 2013-14 because of broad economic growth and the
United Arab Emirates' status as a safe haven in the Middle East.
Housing prices across the UAE capital's freehold markets
rose about 24 percent in 2014 after an increase of 31 percent in
2013, consultants Cluttons estimate.
But the rental market has been more sluggish, with rents
rising 2 percent in the first quarter of this year versus the
preceding three months, according to a report from CBRE.
"Over the past year average rental growth has been
relatively consistent, ranging between 2-3 percent for each of
the past four quarters," CBRE wrote.
Abu Dhabi has reduced its dependence on oil, but the energy
sector still accounts for more than half its gross domestic
product, JLL estimates. While UAE authorities have pledged to
continue spending on economic development, and have plenty of
money to continue doing so despite the oil price plunge, some
state spending may become more cautious.
The drop in crude prices has therefore led "to a softening
of sentiment and there will be less (state) spending this year
than in the last two years," David Denley, JLL's regional
director, told an industry conference on Tuesday, predicting
this would hurt property demand and lead to "mid-cycle
stability".
"It will be relatively flat this year, maybe the year after,
and we can then think about growth again," he said. "We still
think there will be growth this year, but in single digits."
Abu Dhabi has about 244,000 residential units; over the past
six to seven years, about 10,000 units have been handed over
each year and a further 8,000 units annually will be completed
over the next few years, JLL estimates.
"If you talk about the actual schemes that have planning
consent, there's scope for there to be another oversupply
situation," Denley said.
Abu Dhabi's Urban Planning Council approved 76 projects and
master developments covering about 11 million square metres of
gross floor area across the emirate during the first quarter,
CBRE wrote.
LIVING COSTS
But while the supply of higher-end homes is ample, Abu Dhabi
has a shortage of affordable housing, Denley added.
The price spike in 2013-4 has meant "many residents are
becoming increasingly concerned over the escalating cost of
living, particularly as utility rates are also on the rise,"
CBRE said.
Such concerns led Aldar Properties this week to
launch Meera, a development of 400 units near the city centre
for households with relatively moderate monthly incomes of
20,000-30,000 dirhams ($5,450-8,175).
"Previously we did have products in that category, but were
targeting corporations where we built staff accommodation,"
Talal al-Dhiyebi, chief development officer at Aldar, Abu
Dhabi's largest developer, told Reuters.
Aldar plans to complete 7,500 new units over four to five
years. It has built about 18,000 units, of which it has retained
5,000 to rent out.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)